Loving tributes paid to ‘sweet and gentle’ radio presenter

PUBLISHED: 18:35 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 09 May 2020

Future Radio presenter Lee Staples, who has died in his early 40s. Picture: Future Radio`

Future Radio

Loving tributes have been paid to a “sweet and gentle” radio presenter who died this week.

Lee Staples, who spent more than three years volunteering at Future Radio in Norwich, died earlier this week, the station has confirmed.

Mr Staples, who was aged in his early 40s and lived in Norwich, was the host of ‘Things That Make You Go Ooh’, an eclectic music show which was broadcast on the community radio station every Tuesday at 3pm.

Like many others who have been involved in the station, he volunteered regularly and was rewarded with his own afternoon slot.

Dean Tucker, broadcast co-ordinator at Future, said: “Lee was a sweet and gentle guy who loved a good cup of tea and a laugh. He had a lovely personality, a cheeky sense of humour and was gracious to everyone he met.

“His show on Future Radio was popular with listeners, volunteers and staff alike. His show was unique and you never quite knew what you were going to get each week.

You may also want to watch:

“Lee worked hard to maintain the show’s great quality and he presented it in his own unique way which reflected his own personality. He embodied the spirit of Future Radio and brought so much to so many, not only at the station but in his own community.

“He would always come into the office and hour before his show to make sure he was prepared and took great pride in it”

The radio station shared news of the presenter’s death on its Facebook page, where listeners and volunteers alike have been sharing their memories of him and offering sympathies to his family.

Mr Tucker added; “Lee was very popular with the volunteers he met and it has come as a shock to all of us at Future Radio.

“Lee was a great presenter, but above all things he was a lovely man and one of a kind. He will be hugely missed.”

Mr Staples began volunteering at the station in 2017 and began presenting the show soon afterwards.

It is described on the station’s website as “landing like a gargantuan spaceship...transmissions from planet bonkers”.

