Tributes to 'free spirited' Norwich rock singer Eric Gough after cancer death

Tributes have been paid to Norwich rock singer Eric Gough, pictured centre with covers band Raw Deal. Photo: Kingsley Harris, East Anglian Music Archive Archant

Tributes have been paid to a well-known stalwart of the Norwich music scene after the death of the "free spirited" singer Eric Gough.

Kingsley Harris, East Anglian Music ArchiveEric Gough, 69, back left, who was suffering from cancer, died peacefully holding wife Maria's hand. Photo: Kingsley Harris, East Anglian Music Archive Kingsley Harris, East Anglian Music ArchiveEric Gough, 69, back left, who was suffering from cancer, died peacefully holding wife Maria's hand. Photo: Kingsley Harris, East Anglian Music Archive

Frontman of Raw Deal and Worlds Apart, the 69-year-old Mr Gough died peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, holding his wife Maria's hand.

Mrs Gough said: "His music tastes were eclectic to say the least. His favourites were Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Jimi Hendrix and he loved Ozric Tentacles with a passion."

The singer and former project manager, who was suffering from cancer, was cremated privately on Wednesday, June 26, and tributes from fellow Norwich musicians have poured in after his death.

Worlds Apart drummer and friend Trevor Kennedy said: "Eric was so easy to get along with - a kind, mild mannered soul.

Drummer Carl ‘Butty’ Buttifant, right said he was "fortunate" to be in bands with Eric Gough, left. Photo: Kingsley Harris, East Anglian Music Archive Drummer Carl ‘Butty’ Buttifant, right said he was "fortunate" to be in bands with Eric Gough, left. Photo: Kingsley Harris, East Anglian Music Archive

"He was calmness personified and never seemed nervous. His audience rapport was natural.

"He would go round tables to speak to the audience prior to the gig and seemed to get people on his side before we'd played a note.

"He had a gift for performing and his vocal was unique. He was the biggest reason that such a large crowd followed the band about in its golden years period.

"Bands don't survive if you don't like who you work with.

Singer Eric Gough, pictured with band Worlds Apart, far left, was described as a "gentle soul and a free spirit". Photo: Kingsley Harris, East Anglian Music Archive Singer Eric Gough, pictured with band Worlds Apart, far left, was described as a "gentle soul and a free spirit". Photo: Kingsley Harris, East Anglian Music Archive

"I will miss him."

While Stripes and Preacher drummer Carl 'Butty' Buttifant added: "I was fortunate enough to be in a couple of bands with Eric.

"We travelled up and down the country and he taught me how to change into a different character.

"No matter how he felt, when he hit the stage it was time to rock.

"We never, said a bad word to each other, just lots of laughs."

And John Daynes, bass player of covers band Raw Deal, said: "He was a lovely guy.

"He was not a ballads man but an out and out rock man and this allowed us to do material we had never been able to do before."

Charley South landlady at the Norwich music venue, The Brickmakers, said: "When we first took over the pub and were finding our way, Eric and Worlds Apart were a huge support to us.

"They helped us get established, playing only for beer money.

"He was a gentle soul and a free spirit, what a privilege it was to have known him."

The former Wymondham College boarder, who performed in bands including Earthworks, Scarabus and Ransom is survived by a son from his first marriage.

A party in celebration of his life is currently being planned.