Tributes to much-loved son and brother murdered in Norwich woods
PUBLISHED: 15:39 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 24 June 2020
Archant
The family of Daniel Littlewood, who was murdered in woodland on the edge of Norwich, have paid tribute to him following his death.
On Monday, at around 5.15am, police were called to Clapham Woods off Drayton Road where they discovered a man with serious head injuries.
Paramedics were called but the man, later confirmed by police to be Mr Littlewood, 40, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Following his death, a murder investigation was launched.
Now, Mr Littlewood’s family have paid tribute to him. Owen Littlewood, Daniel’s father, said: “Daniel was a much-loved son and brother.
“His death has come as a huge shock to our family, and follows the recent death of his mother in April from illness.
“We would request our privacy be respected at this most difficult of times.”
On Wednesday morning, Andrew Forbes, 39, of Treeview Court, Crome Road, Norwich, appeared in court via video link accused of killing Mr Littlewood.
He is due to appear in Norwich Crown Court on June 25.
