Search

Advanced search

Tributes to much-loved son and brother murdered in Norwich woods

PUBLISHED: 15:39 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 24 June 2020

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Archant

The family of Daniel Littlewood, who was murdered in woodland on the edge of Norwich, have paid tribute to him following his death.

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after Daniel Littlewood was found dead in Clapham Wood Photo: Stuart AndersonPolice cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after Daniel Littlewood was found dead in Clapham Wood Photo: Stuart Anderson

On Monday, at around 5.15am, police were called to Clapham Woods off Drayton Road where they discovered a man with serious head injuries.

Paramedics were called but the man, later confirmed by police to be Mr Littlewood, 40, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Following his death, a murder investigation was launched.

READ MORE: People reveal sadness at launch of murder probe after man’s death in city

Now, Mr Littlewood’s family have paid tribute to him. Owen Littlewood, Daniel’s father, said: “Daniel was a much-loved son and brother.

“His death has come as a huge shock to our family, and follows the recent death of his mother in April from illness.

“We would request our privacy be respected at this most difficult of times.”

On Wednesday morning, Andrew Forbes, 39, of Treeview Court, Crome Road, Norwich, appeared in court via video link accused of killing Mr Littlewood.

He is due to appear in Norwich Crown Court on June 25.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre warn it could close down ‘for a period’

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre, Intu, have warned it could close. Pic: Archant

Plant business closes shop - but says ‘don’t worry, we’re still operating’

Antonia and Paul Smith of the Norfolk Olive Tree Company have closed their shop in Norwich's Riverside Road. Pic: submitted

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Live like royalty in £385,000 home for sale at posh Elizabethan-style mansion

The home for sale at Whitlingam Hall. Pic: William H Brown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre warn it could close down ‘for a period’

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre, Intu, have warned it could close. Pic: Archant

Plant business closes shop - but says ‘don’t worry, we’re still operating’

Antonia and Paul Smith of the Norfolk Olive Tree Company have closed their shop in Norwich's Riverside Road. Pic: submitted

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Live like royalty in £385,000 home for sale at posh Elizabethan-style mansion

The home for sale at Whitlingam Hall. Pic: William H Brown

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Tributes to much-loved son and brother murdered in Norwich woods

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘Daddy wasn’t daddy’ - man with brain injuries didn’t see children for six months after attack by ex-soldier

Mark Bowgen, from Taverham, with one his six children. Picture: Mark Bowgen

MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City beat Everton to keep survival hopes alive?

Norwich City were beaten 3-0 by Southampton behind closed doors at Carrow Road on Friday Picture: Catherine Ivill/PA Wire/NMC Pool

‘Customers who flout new rules will be asked to leave’: Pub owners to get tough on safety

Dawn Hopkins at the Rose, Queen's Road. Pic: Archant