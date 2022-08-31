Video
Mural remembering crash victim appears in city underpass
- Credit: Dan Watson
A city man has used his artistic talent to pay tribute to a friend who lost his life in a collision earlier this month.
Taxi driver Dan Watson, 32 - who is also known under his music and graffiti moniker Wattz - took to the streets of Norwich searching for a canvas to create a memorial for Braden-Lee Payne.
Braden-Lee, 26, died on August 18 after the incident in Fakenham in which the motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mitsubishi Shogun.
The dad-of-two has now transformed a section of the Pottergate underpass beneath Grapes Hill in Braden-Lee's memory on Sunday, August 28.
The work has been acknowledged by Braden-Lee's family and Dan hopes they will come out to visit.
Linked through their musical ventures, Dan documented the building of his creation in a video and used Braden-Lee's own music as a soundtrack to the tribute.
Dan said: "It was a tragic incident. I knew him quite well. He was just starting out.
"He always made an effort for me - he got involved with my music videos and showed me a lot of support. He was always such a good person to me but was taken too soon.
"I was so shocked when he died. I was only speaking with him recently.
"This tribute is a way of me processing my grief and giving a little back. It's the least I can do for his family.
"I want to show them there are people here that care and feel his loss as well.
"The family have messaged and said they'll be heading down. I hope it's somewhere for people to go.
"I just wanted to help.
"Graffiti usually has such a bad rep but I hope this flips it on its head."
Dan got back into street art about a year ago and documents his works on his Instagram page, often as part of his crew TOTS (Team of Two Styles).
He hopes that his work will continue to spread positive messages across the community.