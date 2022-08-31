Mural remembering crash victim appears in city underpass

Video

The tribute to Braden-Lee Payne, 26, appeared in the Pottergate underpass under Grapes Hill on Sunday - Credit: Dan Watson

A city man has used his artistic talent to pay tribute to a friend who lost his life in a collision earlier this month.

Taxi driver Dan Watson, 32 - who is also known under his music and graffiti moniker Wattz - took to the streets of Norwich searching for a canvas to create a memorial for Braden-Lee Payne.

Braden-Lee, 26, died on August 18 after the incident in Fakenham in which the motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mitsubishi Shogun.

Braden-Lee Payne died after a crash in Fakenham - Credit: Shakira-Lee Payne

The dad-of-two has now transformed a section of the Pottergate underpass beneath Grapes Hill in Braden-Lee's memory on Sunday, August 28.

The work has been acknowledged by Braden-Lee's family and Dan hopes they will come out to visit.

Linked through their musical ventures, Dan documented the building of his creation in a video and used Braden-Lee's own music as a soundtrack to the tribute.

Dan said: "It was a tragic incident. I knew him quite well. He was just starting out.

"He always made an effort for me - he got involved with my music videos and showed me a lot of support. He was always such a good person to me but was taken too soon.

A section of the mural for Braden-Lee Payne which reads: "Rest in peace Braden Payne. 16/01/95 go 18/08/22. Gone but never forgotten" - Credit: Dan Watson

"I was so shocked when he died. I was only speaking with him recently.

"This tribute is a way of me processing my grief and giving a little back. It's the least I can do for his family.

A rose at the side of the graffiti tribute to Braden-Lee Payne, who died in a collision in Fakenham on August 18 - Credit: Dan Watson

"I want to show them there are people here that care and feel his loss as well.

"The family have messaged and said they'll be heading down. I hope it's somewhere for people to go.

Dan Watson makes music and graffiti murals in Norwich under the name Wattz - Credit: Dan Watson

"I just wanted to help.

"Graffiti usually has such a bad rep but I hope this flips it on its head."

Dan Watson documents his graffiti creations on Instagram via @wattzartist - Credit: Dan Watson

Dan got back into street art about a year ago and documents his works on his Instagram page, often as part of his crew TOTS (Team of Two Styles).

He hopes that his work will continue to spread positive messages across the community.