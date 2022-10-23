Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Fellow fans gather to commemorate life of 'Mr Norwich City'

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:45 PM October 23, 2022
Updated: 6:40 PM October 23, 2022
Friends and fellow Canary supporters paid tribute to Nick Raven

Friends and fellow Canary supporters paid tribute to Nick Raven (R) at yesterday's game against Sheffield United, to mark the anniversary of his death. Pictured alongside Bryan Head (L) - Credit: Bryan Head

Friends and fellow Canaries fans paid tribute to 'Mr Norwich City' to mark the day of his death six years ago.

Nick Raven, a much-loved and well-known face around Carrow Road stadium, died on October 22, 2016, at the age of 55 following a brain haemorrhage.

He was best known for his tireless work in organising his own bus service for fans, travelling to away games all across the country.

The group gathered for a photograph and shared memories of their time spent with Nick Raven, known as 'Mr Norwich City'

The group gathered for a photograph and shared memories of their time spent with Nick Raven, known as 'Mr Norwich City' - Credit: Bryan Head

To mark the anniversary of his death, a group of supporters heading to watch City's 2-2 draw with Sheffield United yesterday shared memories and held a minute silence in his honour.

Bryan Head, 52, said: "Nick passed away six years ago on Saturday, and this was the first time Norwich has had an away game on that day so we wanted to do something to celebrate his life and all he did for the club. 

"He was pivotal in helping fans get to games across the country and was always out there for Norwich City, supporting the club."

The away buses first organised by Nick Raven continue to take fans to games across the country and is now organised by Gary Matthewson.

