Tibutes paid to well-know Big Issue seller from Norwich

23 January, 2019 - 18:00
Simon Thorndike.

Simon Thorndike.

Tributes have been paid to a former The Big Issue seller following the opening of his inquest.

Simon Thorndike. Photo: Archant

The inquest opened on Wednesday, January 23, into the death of Simon Thorndike who died on Tuesday, October 2 last year.

The 49-year-old’s body was discovered in Jewson Road.

Assistant coroner for Norfolk Johanna Thompson opened the inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.

Jim Graver, manager at The Big Issue in Norwich, knew Mr Thorndike well.

He said: “It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of Simon Thorndike, although Simon has not sold the Big Issue for many years now as he moved onto other things.

“We remember him as a friendly, lively and funny character who brought joy to all those that knew and worked with him.”

Ms Thompson gave the medical cause of death as respiratory depression, combined with heart disease and combined drug toxicity.

Mr Thorndike was a well-known face in Norwich and sold The Big Issue outside The Forum.

Mr Graver added: “Simon sold the Big Issue in Norwich city centre for a number of years and was extremely popular with staff, other vendors and the public alike.

“Simon was big hearted, and was never without a smile on his face and a quick witted quip on his tongue.

“Simon’s enthusiasm for selling the magazine was very evident and he also assisted us with promoting our work through a number of radio, television and other media appearances.

“Simon will be dearly missed by all those of us that knew him and our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”

The full inquest will take place on June 17 in Norwich.

