'They could die' - Trespassers seen climbing city TV transmitter

Concerning footage posted online has captured people climbing to dangerous heights on a city TV and radio transmitter.

The video was posted on Instagram and shows a person filming from a height while clinging to the metal structure on private land near Gertrude Road.

Another photo posted on the account @devious_llcks shows a hooded figure scaling the transmitter, which neighbours Sandy Park, from a distance.

The individuals, believed to be a group of teenagers, have been causing concern for city folk living nearby.

Jacob Delf, who lives in Gertrude Road, said he has seen them roughly 10 times over the past few weeks.

"It’s extremely dangerous," the 20-year-old student added. "There is a barbed wire below and it’s so high up.

"They could easily break something or even die.

"I think they have been climbing on top of the garages next to the transmitter and then they climb over the fence.

"They shout to one another and take videos.

"Some of my neighbours have asked them to stop, but they have just been ignored."

The transmitter is owned and managed by the British telecommunications company Arqiva who say they are contacting the police.

A spokesperson said: "The site is private property and is fenced off to protect individuals from harming themselves by performing such activities.

"We will be bringing this footage to the attention of the police.”

The actions of the climbers have also been condemned by city and county councillor for the Sewell Ward, Julie Brociek-Coulton.

She said: "Climbing up the masts will cause serious danger to the individual and those surrounding them.

“I wouldn’t want to see anyone getting hurt by falling off the equipment from such heights.

“The safety of children and residents in my ward is paramount. I will be contacting the Norwich North police team about this."

This is the third incident this year that has led to concerns being raised over people climbing to dangerous heights across the city.

A video was posted online in August of teens climbing a "massive" crane in Duke Street.

The trespassers were filmed messing around on top of the structure overlooking St Crispins House.

In a separate incident, a month earlier, a man also filmed himself parachuting from the top of a crane outside Norwich Castle in the middle of the night.



