Fallen tree blocks city centre road

PUBLISHED: 13:34 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 10 August 2019

A tree has fallen down in the centre of Norwich blocking St Andrews Road. Picture: Staff

A tree has fallen down in the centre of Norwich blocking St Andrews Road. Picture: Staff

Archant

A tree has fallen down in the centre of Norwich blocking a road.

A tree has fallen in the windy weather on St Andrews Street near St Andrew's Church. Picture: Lindsay GeorgeA tree has fallen in the windy weather on St Andrews Street near St Andrew's Church. Picture: Lindsay George

Fire and police received several calls at 11.30am to reports of a tree which had come down on St Andrew's Street, near to St Andrew's Church.

The road is closed between Exchange Street and the top of Prince of Wales Road.

Alan Jay, manager at Earlham Fire Station, said that with the help of the urban search and rescue team crews would try and clear the road within the hour.

He said: "If you look at the tree it's actually quite brittle.

A tree has fallen in the windy weather on St Andrews Street near St Andrew's Church. Picture: Annabelle DicksonA tree has fallen in the windy weather on St Andrews Street near St Andrew's Church. Picture: Annabelle Dickson

"Thankfully no one was injured, which is really lucky bearing in mind how busy Norwich is at this time of year and how quickly it would have happened."

George Akister, from St Andrews Brewhouse, saw the tree fall, he said: "There was a loud crack and it immediately fell into the middle of the road. Everyone was standing around watching."

A tree has fallen in the windy weather on St Andrews Street near St Andrew's Church. Picture: Lindsay GeorgeA tree has fallen in the windy weather on St Andrews Street near St Andrew's Church. Picture: Lindsay George

The urban search and rescue team were deployed to help clear the fallen tree. Picture: StaffThe urban search and rescue team were deployed to help clear the fallen tree. Picture: Staff

