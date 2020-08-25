Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Three cars and a van have been damaged after two trees fell in a Norwich car park.

Police and two fire crews from Carrow and Earlham stations were called out to Wymer Street shortly before 10.15am.

A Norfolk police spokesman said a white Ford van, a black Volvo, a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a white Toyota had been damaged.

A woman, who did not want to be named, said she was helping her daughter move in to a new home when she heard a tree had fallen down in the residential car park.

She said: “My heart sank, my dog was in the back of my car. I am so lucky that I parked on the opposite side. My heart honestly sank. I can’t imagine how these car owners are going to feel.”

Norfolk Constabulary was called at 10.10am following initial concerns for safety but have reported no injuries.

A Norfolk fire service spokesman said the crews made the area safe.

Councillor James Wright, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton, came by the scene after the tree had fallen.

He said: “You could see from the looks on the faces of the residents just how much of a shock this was to them.

“Fortunately, Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Police was quickly on the scene to help assess the damage to the vehicles in the car park and make the site safe.

“For me there was an element of déjà vu, as this comes just over six months after car owners in the Douro Place car park opposite had to deal with the outcome of Storm Ciara ripping a building roof off and onto their cars.”