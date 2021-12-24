Trans girl ready to celebrate first Christmas as 'true self'

Aria Baker's ready for her first Christmas as a transgender girl. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

It has been a big year for Aria Baker.

After struggling with depression the brave 11-year-old finally told mum Kayleigh the reason in July: she was a girl.

Now the Marlpit secondary school student is excited about her first Christmas as her "true self".

It has been a huge few months for Aria as alongside coming out as transgender she also started high school.

Aria Baker (centre), pictured with her family Johnny Coe and Kayleigh Baker, ready for her first Christmas as a transgender girl.

Aria has settled in well but is enjoying a break from her studies over the festive period.

And the biggest thing on her mind as the big day beckons? What to wear, of course.

“I might wear a dress, or a plain shirt and some jeans, I’m still thinking about it.

“Before I would mostly ask for money, gift cards, posters and stuff like that.

“This year I’ve asked for a Gameboy colour for the Pokémon games and I’ve asked for clothes.”

Mum Kayleigh added: “This year my mum and stepdad sold their house so this will be our last Christmas there, after being there for 30 years.

Aria Baker's has put clothes on her Christmas list as she prepares for her first Christmas as a transgender girl.

“It means it will be a very special one as it is also Aria’s first Christmas, it’s very exciting.”

Kayleigh has previous vowed she will stand shoulder to shoulder with Aria and backed her decision 100pc.

“I just want Aria to be happy, she can come to me with any questions or problems, I think I am doing what any parent should do for their child,” she added.

And this extends to Christmas - Kayleigh has worked with her family to help them adapt to buying different things for Aria this year.

She said: “Everyone was really good, so I’m grateful for that.

"She wants to be female, but there are many steps to follow, and I will be there by her side for all of them.”

Aria Baker's ready for her first Christmas as a transgender girl.

The government predicts that there are approximately 200,000 - 500,000 trans people in the UK.

Since the Gender Recognition Act came into force in 2004, 4,910 trans people have been issued a Gender Recognition Certificate.

The act will not however change the legal rights of children, the minimum age for gender recognition is 18.

If you are a young person who has a story to tell or would be interested in having your voice heard in the paper, please contact Sophie Skyring via sophie.skyring@archant.co.uk