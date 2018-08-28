Train passengers face delays and cancellations because of fault

Train services between Norwich and Sheringham have been hit by a train fault.

Train passengers using services between Norwich and Sheringham are facing disruption because of a train fault.

Greater Anglia said on Tuesday morning that the fault at Worstead was causing cancellations, delays and revisions.

National Rail said services had been suspended until about 10am.

The 7.15am Norwich to Sheringham service terminated at Hoveton and Wroxham because of the fault with the train.

Cancelled services included the 8.21am from Norwich to Sheringham, the 8.22am from Sheringham to Norwich and the 9.44am from Sheringham to Norwich.