Disruption to trains between Norwich and Diss

13 January, 2019 - 11:42
Trains between Diss and Norwich are being disrupted as plastic sheeting has made contact with overhead wires at the station.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: “Plastic sheeting has been reported in contact with The overhead electric wires on the Norwich bound line at Diss.

“As a result until the plastic can be removed the Norwich bound platform is closed and all trains are using the Ipswich bound platform.”

