Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Train passengers between Norwich and London are facing disruption after weekend engineering work between Shenfield and Liverpool Street overran.

A problem with overhead line equipment near Stratford caused the engineering overrun on the morning of Monday, November 26.

All lines have re-opened, but train operator Greater Anglia warned there would be some cancellations and delays.

The 6am and 6.25am from Liverpool Street to Norwich and the 8.30am and 9am from Norwich to Liverpool Street were cancelled.