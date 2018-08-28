Train passengers warned to check timetables before they travel over Christmas

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Rail passengers are being warned to check before they travel over the festive season as engineering works and timetable changes come into effect.

Sunday, December 23, marks the start of ten days of engineering works to upgrade overhead lines on the Norwich to London main line, during this period timetable changes and rail replacement services will be in place.

•From Sunday, December 23 to Monday, January 1, a rail replacement bus service will run between Ingatestone and Newbury Park, from where Greater Anglia customers will be able to use their tickets on the Central Line to Stratford and London Liverpool Street, excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day when there will be no service at all.

•On Christmas Eve, the last train from London Liverpool Street to Norwich will leave the capital at 19.33, and will use a rail replacement service via the Central line and bus from Newbury Park to Ingatestone.

•No trains will be running on Christmas Day and only a revised Stansted Express service on Boxing Day.

•On New Year’s Eve, the last train from London Liverpool Street is 22.33 to Norwich, again a rail replacement service will operate via the Central line and bus from Newbury Park to Ingatestone.

•Bank holiday timetables will be in place on New Year’s Day.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We’d like to wish all of our customers a very happy Christmas. If you are travelling with us, please do check before you travel as some journeys make take longer than normal or arrive or depart at different times than usual.

“If there is engineering works on your journey, we will make sure you still get to your destination, even if part of your travel is by bus.”

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “We are making a huge investment into Anglia’s rail network to carry out major improvements to rail travel in the region as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.

“This means there will be changes to train services over the Christmas period. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out this work and advise them to check before they travel.”

For full details of festive timetable changes visit the Greater Anglia website