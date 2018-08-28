Train faults cause cancellations on Norfolk and Suffolk services
PUBLISHED: 07:12 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:34 30 November 2018
Rail travellers in Norfolk and Suffolk are facing disruption, with train faults causing cancellations and delays.
Rail operator Greater Anglia said the 6.22am Norwich to London Liverpool Street on Friday, November 30, had been cancelled because of a fault.
And services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Lowestoft were also cancelled due to faults.
The 6.52am and 8.09am from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 7.30am and 8.46am services from Yarmouth to Norwich were cancelled.
Also cancelled were the 10.05am Norwich to Lowestoft service and the 10.57am train from Lowestoft to Norwich.