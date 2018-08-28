Search

Train faults cause cancellations between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 07:42 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:42 20 November 2018

Train faults have caused cancellations of services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Rail passengers in Norfolk and Suffolk are facing disruption due to a train fault.

Rail operator Greater Anglia said a train fault on Tuesday morning had triggered cancellations.

Cancelled services were the 6.52am and 8.09am from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, the 7.30am and 8.46am from Great Yarmouth to Norwich.

A train fault also means the 10.05am Norwich to Lowestoft service and the 10.57am Lowestoft to Norwich services cancelled.

