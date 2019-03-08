Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Train fault causes problems on the mainline to London

PUBLISHED: 16:39 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 17 May 2019

A Greater Anglia train pulling into a station. Picture: ARCHANT

A Greater Anglia train pulling into a station. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Train passengers are being warned to check before they travel after a train fault causes problems on the mainline between Norwich and London.

You may also want to watch:

The 5pm service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and the 7.30pm from London Liverpool Street have been cancelled due to a train fault.

For the latest travel information visit the Greater Anglia Journeycheck website

Most Read

Why are there white lines around Norwich city centre?

Performance artist Johannes Bellinkx will be asking people to follow the route backwards to experience the city in a different way. Photo: Archant

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Man dies at Norwich home after suffering cardiac arrest

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Benefits cheat claimed he could hardly walk so he could get £52,935 in hand-outs

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Most Read

Why are there white lines around Norwich city centre?

Performance artist Johannes Bellinkx will be asking people to follow the route backwards to experience the city in a different way. Photo: Archant

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Man dies at Norwich home after suffering cardiac arrest

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Benefits cheat claimed he could hardly walk so he could get £52,935 in hand-outs

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Community tip-off to police sees Norwich man jailed for supplying drugs

Sonny Morley has been jailed for three years for supplying Class A drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man left needing surgery after being bitten on nose outside pub

St Andrews Street in Norwich, where an altercation took place in which a man was bitten on the nose. Picture: Google

Burglar used metal pole to smash into jewellers

Gorgeous Jewels in Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Home buyers assured ‘Japanese knotweed won’t scupper your chances of getting a mortgage’

Steve Pymm, Pymm & Co. Pic: Pymm & Co.

Neighbours in fresh fight as appeal starts over city centre car park student flats bid

An image of how the development in the Sentinel House car park could look. Pic: Lanpro.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists