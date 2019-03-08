Train fault causes problems on the mainline to London
PUBLISHED: 16:39 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 17 May 2019
Train passengers are being warned to check before they travel after a train fault causes problems on the mainline between Norwich and London.
The 5pm service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and the 7.30pm from London Liverpool Street have been cancelled due to a train fault.
