Busy city suburb roads to close for five days as resurfacing work begins

Commuters could face delays as busy roads in a city suburb close for five days to allow resurfacing work to take place.

Work in Wroxham Road and Blue Boar Road in Sprowston started this morning (October 24) and will continue until Friday, October 28.

Closures will be in place from 6am to 7pm each day.

Work will aim to improve the carriageway and will take place in phases to minimise disruption.

On October 24, surfacing and lining work will take place in Blue Boar Lane, while from October 25 to October 27 similar work will take place on one part of the A1151 Wroxham Road.

The second part of the road will then close for the final day of work on October 28.

First Bus services will also be disrupted during the work, with services 11, 11A and 12 all facing alterations to their routes across the week.

When the road or lane closures are in place a fully signed northbound diversion route will be in place via A1270 Broadland Northway, B1150 North Walsham Road and A1042 Chartwell Road.

The southbound diversion will be via Blue Boar Lane, Salhouse Road and A1042 Mousehold Lane.

Access to buildings within the closures will be maintained from one end at all times, but there may be times when vehicle access is restricted as work takes place in front of homes.

The work will cost about £74,000 and be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors.