Road near city to close as £74,000 resurfacing works takes place
- Credit: Google Maps
Part of a road on the outskirts of Norwich will be closed later this month while resurfacing works costing £74,000 is carried out.
A project to improve the carriageway in the A1151 Wroxham Road in Sprowston is due to begin on Monday, October 24.
A section of Blue Boar Lane will be closed that day.
The following day on Tuesday (October 25), surfacing and lining work will then take place in Wroxham Road until the end of October 28.
Road closures will be in place from 6am until 7pm on each day of the project.
The work will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption with full road closures and some half roundabout closures in place.
A signed diversion will be in place via the NDR, North Walsham Road and Chartwell Road.
The southbound diversion will be via Blue Boar Lane, Salhouse Road and Mousehold Lane.
Access to properties and businesses within the closures will be maintained from one end of the closure at all times but there could be some vehicle access restricted as work takes place in front of properties.
The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.