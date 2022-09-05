Road closure in place for 14 weeks as work to fix flooding hotspot begins

The flood water under the rail bridge on Green Lane between Great Plumstead and Thorpe End. - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

Engineering works to fix a "serious" flooding issue on the outskirts of Norwich are due to begin today.

The drainage improvement scheme at Great and Little Plumstead is expected to take about 14 weeks to complete.

Green Lane North will be closed while the work is under way and a diversion route will be in place.

The project is designed to alleviate a "serious and recurring" surface water flooding issue on the part of the road that runs under the railway bridge.

The location has been identified as a priority for flood alleviation measures by the Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance, set up following flooding issues experienced across Norfolk in late 2020.

Norfolk County Council said the scheme will increase the drainage system's capacity and make it fit for current and future needs.

The current drainage system will be completely replaced with new gullies, additional and larger pipes and pollution control measures.

The works come nearly two years after a man and woman were rescued from a car which was submerged in floodwater under the railway bridge on Christmas Eve in 2020.

The couple were dramatically rescued by a firefighter who waded through the water and broke a window to pull the people out.