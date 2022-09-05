Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closure in place for 14 weeks as work to fix flooding hotspot begins

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:33 AM September 5, 2022
The flood water under the rail bridge on Green Lane between Great Plumstead and Thorpe End.

The flood water under the rail bridge on Green Lane between Great Plumstead and Thorpe End. - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

Engineering works to fix a "serious" flooding issue on the outskirts of Norwich are due to begin today.

The drainage improvement scheme at Great and Little Plumstead is expected to take about 14 weeks to complete.

Green Lane North will be closed while the work is under way and a diversion route will be in place.

The project is designed to alleviate a "serious and recurring" surface water flooding issue on the part of the road that runs under the railway bridge.

The location has been identified as a priority for flood alleviation measures by the Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance, set up following flooding issues experienced across Norfolk in late 2020.

Norfolk County Council said the scheme will increase the drainage system's capacity and make it fit for current and future needs.

The current drainage system will be completely replaced with new gullies, additional and larger pipes and pollution control measures.

The works come nearly two years after a man and woman were rescued from a car which was submerged in floodwater under the railway bridge on Christmas Eve in 2020. 

The couple were dramatically rescued by a firefighter who waded through the water and broke a window to pull the people out. 

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Megan McClay, found out that what she thought was a migraine, turned out to be terminal cancer

Woman's migraine turns out to be incurable eye cancer

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Bridge at New Mills Yard over the Wensum has been fenced off for years. Cll Jamie Osborn is trying t

'Eyesore' fencing over city bridge sparks safety concerns

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Rachel Cox outside her award-winning vegan shop Little Shop of Vegans in Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of

City shop to close amid falling sales and rising costs

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Madeleine White, chief executive, and her mum, Suzanne, director, at the official opening of their m

First look inside Royal Arcade's newest store

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon