End of speed restrictions on NDR as £800,000 work is completed
Work to treat the surface of Norwich's Northern Distributor Road, at a cost of £800,000 has come to an end.
The work on the £205m road, which began on July 19, came to an end on Sunday (August 22).
The county council had put in an application to allow speed restrictions to be extended until the end of this week, but it turned out that was not required.
The work had seen partial, rolling, closures on the road and speed limit reductions, as low as 10mph while work was done and 40mph after the surface was treated.
The council used a treatment called Reclamite on the 12.4-mile road, which officers said meant it would retain its "as new condition".
They said the specialist treatment sees a spray applied to the road, which penetrates and rejuvenates the bitumen which binds the road surface together.
