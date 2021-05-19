Months of roadworks on Norwich street to come to an end

Published: 1:29 PM May 19, 2021

An artist's impression of how Tombland could look. Pic: Transport for Norwich - Credit: Transport for Norwich

Work on the £2.5m revamp of a Norwich street, which overran due to a combination of Covid-19, weather, Brexit and the discovery of skeletons, is due to finish later this month.

The first phase of work on Tombland in the city centre began in August last year, with the second phase starting in November.

The work is part of a Transport for Norwich scheme, which council officers say will better connect the railway station, Magdalen Street and Norwich Lanes.

Work on Tombland in Norwich will continue until the end of April. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

It had been due to be completed by the end of March, but that then slipped to the end of April and then to the end of May.

Norfolk County Council had blamed "situations out of our control" for the work taking longer than planned.

They said there had been issues in the supply chain caused by "a combination of Brexit and Covid-19", which meant delivery of materials to complete the paving work was delayed.

Poor weather also held up work, while work was also paused when six skeletons - and part of a seventh skeleton - were uncovered during digging.

But the council is confident that there will be no further delays and that work will be finished by the end of the month.

A county council spokesperson said: “The restaurants have already been making full use of the outdoor space since the easing of Covid restrictions and construction is on course to be completed by the end of May, with Queens Street fully reopened to traffic.”

The scheme has been criticised by the Norwich Cycling Campaign, who said it will make matters worse for cyclists.

Meanwhile, work on nearby Palace Street is due to begin on Monday, May 24.

The work, which will cost £110,000 will see repairs done to two damaged section of pavement along the street.

One lane of the road along Palace Street will be shut.

Palace Street in Norwich will be partially closed during roadworks. - Credit: Peter Walsh

The inbound traffic lane, for vehicles heading towards Tombland, will be closed for the duration of the works, from 6am on Monday, May 24 until Saturday, July 3.

The council says a signed diversion route will be in place and emergency services will be made aware of the lane closure so that arrangements can be made for their vehicles.