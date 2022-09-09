Work on city bridge delayed due to bad weather

Carrow Bridge in Norwich will be closed to traffic while repairs are done - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Work on a city bridge at the centre of a dispute over its long-term future has been delayed due to bad weather.

Norwich's Carrow Bridge was set to be closed to traffic for two nights this weekend so work to fix its timber decking could be carried out by Norfolk County Council.

The repair works, which are due to cost £20,000, had been due to take place from 7pm on Friday, September 9, until 7am on Saturday, September 10, and from 7pm on Saturday, September 10, until 7am on Sunday, September 11.

Carrow Bridge, Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Due to the weather conditions, it will now take place at the same times above from Friday, September 23, until Sunday, September 25.

A weather warning had been issued for parts of Norfolk, including Norwich, with predictions of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The road over the bridge will be closed to all vehicles while the work is carried out and for a short time once the repairs have been completed to allow for the surface to dry and set.

County Hall and the Broads Authority remain at loggerheads over what should happen to the bridge, which is almost 100 years old, in the years ahead.

Norfolk County Council had intended to spend £150,000 this summer to fix Carrow Bridge, which can lift to allow vessels to pass on the River Wensum beneath it, into place.

The council's Conservative cabinet agreed to make the money available to fix the bridge into place for a temporary period of five years.

The council's thinking was that welding it in place would save on maintenance costs because deck panels would not have to be fixed so often, after being shaken loose by traffic.

The council had considered spending more than £2m for a repair scheme to allow the bridge to keep lifting, which would have shut the bridge to traffic for three months, but decided against that.

But it triggered opposition from the Broads Authority, because section 61 of the Norwich Corporation Act 1920 states the bridge must be able to open to allow vessels to pass to access the port of Norwich.

The authority, which would have had to grant the council a licence for the work, had said it would be "totally unacceptable" to weld the bridge shut.