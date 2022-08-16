Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Woman taken to hospital after crash near city

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:00 PM August 16, 2022
A woman was taken to hospital following a crash on St Faith's Road, Norwich

A woman was taken to hospital following a crash in Norwich - Credit: Google

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash near Norwich.

The single-vehicle collision happened at 9.30am on Tuesday, August 16, on St Faith's Road in Old Catton near to Hall School.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and the road was partially blocked until 10.20am.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "One female was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University for further assessment and care."

