Woman taken to hospital after Drayton crash

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:32 PM May 26, 2021   
Hall Lane in Drayton

Hall Lane in Drayton. - Credit: Google Street View

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash which blocked a Norfolk road.

She was driving a Toyota Corolla, which crashed in Hall Lane in Drayton at just before 10.12am on Wednesday, May 26.

Norfolk police said no other vehicle was involved in the crash and the woman had been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as a precaution.

The crash partially blocked the road, near the junction with Reepham Road, while the vehicle was recovered.

Police said the road had been cleared by 11.30am.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest news on the county's roads. 

