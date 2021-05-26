Woman taken to hospital after Drayton crash

Published: 12:32 PM May 26, 2021

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash which blocked a Norfolk road.

She was driving a Toyota Corolla, which crashed in Hall Lane in Drayton at just before 10.12am on Wednesday, May 26.

Norfolk police said no other vehicle was involved in the crash and the woman had been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as a precaution.

The crash partially blocked the road, near the junction with Reepham Road, while the vehicle was recovered.

Police said the road had been cleared by 11.30am.

