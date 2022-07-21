Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Norwich

A woman in her 30s has been seriously injured in a crash in Norwich at the St Crispins Roundabout - Credit: Google

A woman in her 30s has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Norwich.

The crash happened shortly before 1.15am on Wednesday, July 20.

Officers were called to St Crispins roundabout at the junction between Whitefriars and Barrack Street following reports of a collision involving a silver Renault Clio and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she was treated for serious injuries.

The road was closed from 1.15am while investigations were made and it reopened at 2.36am.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact PC Jon Turner-Evans at Acle Police Station on 101 quoting incident 20 of July 20.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.