When will the city's Riverside roadworks be completed?

Norfolk County Council has provided an update on the expected completion date for the roadworks around Norwich Railway Station and the Riverside area

Drivers have faced diversions, congestion and delays to travel since roadworks began in the Riverside area of the city in January.

But when will these works be completed?

The £2.5m scheme will create a new transport hub in the vicinity of Norwich Railway Station and promises to improve bus journey times and facilities for walking and cycling.

Road closures and diversions began on January 17 and have affected Lower Clarence Road, Thorpe Road and Riverside Road.

The project is projected to finish by Friday, July 15, leaving engineers just over two months to complete the works to meet the deadline.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport.

Councillor Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport said: “The project is progressing well and on course to be completed in July.

"We always strive to keep disruption to a minimum and thank the public for their patience while works are carried out.

"The completed scheme will greatly improve access to the station and speed up public transport connections, supporting our long term environmental aims to reduce pollution and congestion across the city centre.”

