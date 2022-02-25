Road near Norwich blocked by fallen electricity cable
Published: 4:51 PM February 25, 2022
- Credit: Google
Drivers in Costessey are facing delays after a fallen electricity cable blocked a road.
Police arrived on scene in West End at about 4pm after receiving reports of the fallen cable.
Officers are assisting with traffic management.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
Traffic is stretching back to where the road meets Taverham Lane and Ringland Lane.
Queues are also affecting Longwater Lane, The Street and Folgate Lane.