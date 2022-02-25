Road near Norwich blocked by fallen electricity cable

Police are in West End, Costessey, after a fallen cable has blocked the road. - Credit: Google

Drivers in Costessey are facing delays after a fallen electricity cable blocked a road.

Police arrived on scene in West End at about 4pm after receiving reports of the fallen cable.

Officers are assisting with traffic management.

Police are currently in #Costessey assisting with traffic management following reports of an electricity cable across the road at West End. Please avoid the area #Norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 25, 2022

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Traffic is stretching back to where the road meets Taverham Lane and Ringland Lane.

Queues are also affecting Longwater Lane, The Street and Folgate Lane.