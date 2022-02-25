News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Road near Norwich blocked by fallen electricity cable

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:51 PM February 25, 2022
Norfolk Police were in West End, Costessey, after a fallen cable blocked the road.

Police are in West End, Costessey, after a fallen cable has blocked the road. - Credit: Google

Drivers in Costessey are facing delays after a fallen electricity cable blocked a road.

Police arrived on scene in West End at about 4pm after receiving reports of the fallen cable.

Officers are assisting with traffic management.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Traffic is stretching back to where the road meets Taverham Lane and Ringland Lane.

Queues are also affecting Longwater Lane, The Street and Folgate Lane.

