Temporary parking ban at estate due to flooding works

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:52 AM September 7, 2021   
Wendover Road in the Rackheath Industrial Estate 

Wendover Road in the Rackheath Industrial Estate - Credit: Google Maps

A village which regularly floods during heavy rainfall will see a temporary parking ban put in place while work to fix the problem is carried out. 

Drainage work for Wendover Road in the Rackheath Industrial Estate is expected to begin on Monday, September 13, with a new soakaway system being installed. 

Two-way traffic lights will be in place along the road.

A temporary suspension of parking will also be enforced on the south side of Wendover Road for 130 metres.

This will be from the junction of Green Lane West. 

With a number of businesses located in the estate, including Shred Station and Angling Direct, employees will be warned to remove all vehicles from the boundary before the works begin.

Norfolk County Council has said access to all properties will be maintained during the works and the pavement on the north side of the road will remain available for pedestrians to use. 

The work will cost around £55,000 and is anticipated to take four weeks to complete, weather permitting. 


