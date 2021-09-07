Warning roadworks cannot overrun at busy roundabout near A47

Published: 12:30 PM September 7, 2021

Traffic chaos could be created on a busy city road "already above capacity" if weeks of drainage works overrun, a councillor has warned.

From Monday, September 13, Highways England will be carrying our repair works over 11 weeks, subject to the weather.

This will happen in five phases on the A47 Longwater Interchange in Costessey.

But Dan Burrill, chairman of Costessey Town Council, has warned that the job cannot drag on.

He said: "It is always a concern if work does overrun. If it is night work it could affect people's major journeys to work or school.

"The local road network is at or above capacity. It doesn't take much to be a serious problem.

"We don't have a resilient road network in Costessey and because of its geography a diversion is not easy.

"There have been lots of comment from residents about various roadworks in the area."

Chairman of the Costessey Town Council, Dan Burrill. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Costessey county and district councillor, Sharon Blundell, who lives on Queen's Hill, said: "People are getting used to lots of roadworks around Norwich. It is an inconvenience.

"The Longwater Interchange is a main route into Norwich and a vital route for Norfolk."

County and district councillor Sharon Blundell. - Credit: Danielle Booden

National Highways project manager, Alice Grandidge, said: “We are working hard to reduce disruption to the travelling public, wherever possible.

"Whilst we will always try to keep disruption caused by these essential roadworks to a minimum, I would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public in advance for their co-operation while we carry out this essential work.”

All the work is set to take place overnight from 8pm-6am.

The roadworks will see the West-bound and East-bound entry and exit slip road roads off the A47 closed or partially closed for several days with diversions in place.

The speed limit on the the West-bound and East-bound exits will be reduced to 40mph and reduced to one lane during the day for part of the project, according to an official Highways England letter to residents.

Mr Burrill added that there had been several recent incidents of flooding around the Longwater Interchange and William Frost Way, which are next to the large retail and business parks and Queen's Hill estate.

"With climate change that will get worse," he added.