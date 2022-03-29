Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Water supply restored to homes after 10ft sinkhole opens up

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:02 PM March 29, 2022
A sinkhole on Whistlefish Court in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

People living in a city street have had their water supply restored after 10ft sinkhole opened up. 

The sinkhole appeared in Whistlefish Court, off Dereham Road, at 11am on Monday (March 28).

In the early hours only small cracks appeared but by 3pm a sizeable chunk had collapsed and fallen in on itself.

Following the collapse of the road, people reported experiencing low water pressure or no water at all in Whistlefish Court and the surrounding areas.

But an Anglian Water spokesman confirmed on Tuesday (March 29) that the water supply issues had been fixed. 

He said: “Following a sinkhole in Whistlefish Court in Norwich our water main was damaged along with a number of other utility assets, which led to a number of customers being without water.

Police and workers on the scene of a sinkhole on Whistlefish Court in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Boo

"All customers water supplies have since been restored and we are waiting for highways to repair the sinkhole before we can repair our main.”

Norfolk County Council were approached for comment.

