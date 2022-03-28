WATCH: Moment road collapses revealing 10ft sinkhole

Video

A 10ft sinkhole has formed in Whistlefish Court off Dereham Road - Credit: Dolly Carter

A video has captured the moment the surface of a road gave way in Norwich, creating a 10ft hole.

The sinkhole appeared in Whistlefish Court, off Dereham Road, at about 11am this morning.

In the early hours only small cracks appeared however by 3pm today a sizeable chunk had collapsed and fallen in on itself.

Emergency services have attended the scene and a cordon is in place.

The hole began to get worse at 11am on Monday, March 28, and later a crack developed across the road's surface before collapsing. - Credit: Dolly Carter

The video captures the moment and sound of the hole beginning to groan before a large crack spreads across the road.

What is revealed is a 10ft crater.

A local said there had been a dip in the road since February which got "considerably worse" over the weekend before starting to fall through this morning.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "We were called at 11.57am to reports of a sinkhole in Whistelfish Court.

"Police are currently at the scene assisting with cordons. Highways, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Anglian Water are also in attendance."

Andy Ellis from Norfolk County Council's Highways added: "We have been made aware of this opening in Whistlefish Court and will be making the area safe for pedestrians and drivers.

"We will then investigate and then carry out repairs as necessary."

Additional reporting by Dolly Carter.