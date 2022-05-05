Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Part of A1151 closed as VW Golf catches fire near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:06 PM May 5, 2022
Updated: 5:35 PM May 5, 2022
A VW Golf ablaze near Norwich closed part of Wroxham Road, near Norwich.

A VW Golf ablaze near Norwich closed part of Wroxham Road, near Norwich.

A VW Golf ablaze near Norwich has closed a road and is causing heavy delays in the area.

Fire crews were called to the A1151 Wroxham Road, near Rackheath, at about 3.45pm on Thursday, May 5.

Police at the scene of the incident in Wroxham Road, near Norwich.

Police at the scene of the incident in Wroxham Road, near Norwich.

A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed the road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Recovery was called to clear the road.

