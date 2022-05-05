Part of A1151 closed as VW Golf catches fire near Norwich

A VW Golf ablaze near Norwich closed part of Wroxham Road, near Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A VW Golf ablaze near Norwich has closed a road and is causing heavy delays in the area.

Fire crews were called to the A1151 Wroxham Road, near Rackheath, at about 3.45pm on Thursday, May 5.

Police at the scene of the incident in Wroxham Road, near Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed the road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Recovery was called to clear the road.

