Part of A1151 closed as VW Golf catches fire near Norwich
Published: 5:06 PM May 5, 2022
Updated: 5:35 PM May 5, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A VW Golf ablaze near Norwich has closed a road and is causing heavy delays in the area.
Fire crews were called to the A1151 Wroxham Road, near Rackheath, at about 3.45pm on Thursday, May 5.
A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed the road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.
Recovery was called to clear the road.
