Take a virtual tour of Norwich train station

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:10 AM March 11, 2022
Virtual tour of Norwich Train Station

A new virtual tour of Norwich Train Station is available online, helping customers prepare for their journeys - Credit: Greater Anglia

People can now take a virtual tour of Norwich Train Station to help them travel with ease and confidence.

Greater Anglia has launched the online virtual tour this week, which hopes to be especially useful for disabled customers wanting to check how accessible their journey is.

Detailed 360 degree photography has been used to map the station, and aerial photography alongside an interactive map also help show the location of customer facilities.

Virtual tour of Norwich Train Station Greater Anglia

An aerial view of Norwich Train Station, as part of Greater Anglia's newly launched virtual tour - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia's accessibility manager, Rebecca Richardson, said: “The idea was to create a tool for customers to assist them with their journey planning and reduce the anxiety about whether the station would create any accessibility barriers. We want to give people who may not have travelled by rail for a while or maybe not at all, to do so with confidence.

“We are committed to making rail more accessible and providing quality information to enable more informed journey planning."

The company plans to make virtual tours of its ten busiest stations.

The virtual tour can be found here. 

