Train delays after vehicle hits bridge near Norwich

Trains in and out of Norwich are being delayed after a vehicle hit a bridge - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A vehicle has hit a bridge outside Norwich, causing delays to trains on the London mainline.

Greater Anglia tweeted at 11.38am today, February 7, that a vehicle had struck a bridge in Trowse and blocked the line.

The line has now reopened after the bridge was inspected by Network Rail engineers, but trains are having to run at a slower speed.

We have been made aware of a vehicle striking a bridge near #Norwich - Network Rail have inspected the bridge and the line has re-opened. Trains have been delayed by this, and some trains may be cancelled or otherwise revised while we return to the timetabled service. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 7, 2022

This is affecting all trains using the mainline route between Ipswich and Norwich, as well as those running via Thetford. East Midlands Railway service are also affected.

Trains are being delayed as a result — with several trains having been held for more than 20 minutes – and Greater Anglia warned some services could be cancelled.

Following a vehicle hitting a railway bridge earlier today at #Norwich all lines have now reopened.



Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 14:00 — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 7, 2022

Disruption is expected until 2pm.

