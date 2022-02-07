News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Train delays after vehicle hits bridge near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:20 PM February 7, 2022
Updated: 12:22 PM February 7, 2022
A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Trains in and out of Norwich are being delayed after a vehicle hit a bridge - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A vehicle has hit a bridge outside Norwich, causing delays to trains on the London mainline.

Greater Anglia tweeted at 11.38am today, February 7, that a vehicle had struck a bridge in Trowse and blocked the line.

The line has now reopened after the bridge was inspected by Network Rail engineers, but trains are having to run at a slower speed.

This is affecting all trains using the mainline route between Ipswich and Norwich, as well as those running via Thetford. East Midlands Railway service are also affected.

Trains are being delayed as a result — with several trains having been held for more than 20 minutes – and Greater Anglia warned some services could be cancelled. 

Disruption is expected until 2pm.

