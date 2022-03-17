Bin lorry fire closes part of city road

Fire engines from Sprowston and Carrow are currently at the scene of bin lorry fire on Rosary Road. - Credit: Francis Redwood

Part of a city road has been closed after a bin lorry caught fire.

Fire engines from Sprowston and Carrow are currently at the scene of the vehicle fire in Rosary Road at the junction with Ethel Road.

The emergency call came in at 10.04am.

Crews are using hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The road will remain closed until the scene has been made safe.

An eyewitness said: "There is gridlock in Rosary Road because of a fire in a waste lorry. There is a great deal of acrid smoke."

