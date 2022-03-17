Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Bin lorry fire closes part of city road

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:21 PM March 17, 2022
Updated: 12:48 PM March 17, 2022
Fire engines from Sprowston and Carrow are currently at the scene of bin lorry fire on Rosary Road.

Part of a city road has been closed after a bin lorry caught fire. 

Fire engines from Sprowston and Carrow are currently at the scene of the vehicle fire in Rosary Road at the junction with Ethel Road.

The emergency call came in at 10.04am.

Crews are using hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The road will remain closed until the scene has been made safe. 

An eyewitness said: "There is gridlock in Rosary Road because of a fire in a waste lorry. There is a great deal of acrid smoke."

