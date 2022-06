A vehicle was on fire on the A47 at Kirby Bedon. - Credit: Submitted

Firefighters tackled a vehicle fire on the A47 on the outskirts of Norwich this morning.

Appliances from Carrow and Sprowston were called to the A47, near to the junction with the A146, at about 11.46am on Sunday, June 26.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The stop message was received at 12.16pm.