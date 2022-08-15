Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Heavy delays on A47 near Norwich after van catches fire

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:15 AM August 15, 2022
Updated: 9:54 AM August 15, 2022
The A47 eastbound has been blocked after a van caught fire at Trowse, near Norwich

The A47 eastbound has been blocked after a van caught fire at Trowse, near Norwich - Credit: Google

There was heavy congestion on the A47 near Norwich after a van caught fire.

Police were called at 7.40am on Monday (August 15) following reports a van had caught fire in Trowse.

The left-hand side eastbound carriageway was blocked.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire service was called to the scene but the blaze was extinguished upon arrival.

Delays of up to 18 minutes affected drivers and the road was backed up from the Trowse junction to the Postwick roundabout.

It had cleared by 10am.  

