Van damages pedestrian crossing on outskirts of city
Published: 9:53 AM July 25, 2022
Updated: 9:58 AM July 25, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A pedestrian crossing on the outskirts of the city has been damaged after a van ploughed into it early this morning.
Police were called to the incident in Marl Pit Lane, near Norwich, just after 5.50am on Monday (July 25) morning following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
But a Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman was unable confirm if there were any injuries.
She said: "Highways also attended the scene due to damage caused to the crossing."
The road was cleared by about 8.30am.