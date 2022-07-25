Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Van damages pedestrian crossing on outskirts of city

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:53 AM July 25, 2022
Updated: 9:58 AM July 25, 2022
The van crashed along a part of Marl Pit Lane, Norwich

The van crashed along a part of Marl Pit Lane, Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian crossing on the outskirts of the city has been damaged after a van ploughed into it early this morning.

Police were called to the incident in Marl Pit Lane, near Norwich, just after 5.50am on Monday (July 25) morning following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

But a Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman was unable confirm if there were any injuries.

She said: "Highways also attended the scene due to damage caused to the crossing."

The road was cleared by about 8.30am.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The driver carjacked in Bull Close Road worked at Five Star Taxis. Photo: Archant

City taxi firm ordered to pay £32k for 'unfair dismissal'

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Police attending the scene of an overturned van westbound on the A47 just after the Postwick exit. P

Norwich Live News

Man charged with dangerous driving following A47 crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Passengers hoping to fly from Norwich to Rhodes were badly delayed 

Travel chaos as holidaymakers sent to London - then back to Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Police attending the scene of an overturned van westbound on the A47 just after the Postwick exit. P

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Van driver arrested after serious crash on A47

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon