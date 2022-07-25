Van damages pedestrian crossing on outskirts of city

The van crashed along a part of Marl Pit Lane, Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian crossing on the outskirts of the city has been damaged after a van ploughed into it early this morning.

Police were called to the incident in Marl Pit Lane, near Norwich, just after 5.50am on Monday (July 25) morning following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

But a Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman was unable confirm if there were any injuries.

She said: "Highways also attended the scene due to damage caused to the crossing."

The road was cleared by about 8.30am.