Van crashes into tree in village near Norwich
Published: 12:19 PM November 11, 2021
- Credit: Google
A white van has crashed into a tree in a village near Norwich.
Police were called to the scene in Marlingford Road in Bawburgh at 10.12am following reports of the crash.
The road is partially blocked.
It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.
Police were still at the scene as of 11.50am.
There is some queuing traffic in Long Lane and Harts Lane.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
