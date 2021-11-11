News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Van crashes into tree in village near Norwich

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:19 PM November 11, 2021
Marlingford Road near Bawburgh in Norfolk

A white van has crashed into a tree in a village near Norwich. 

Police were called to the scene in Marlingford Road in Bawburgh at 10.12am following reports of the crash.

The road is partially blocked.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured. 

Police were still at the scene as of 11.50am.

There is some queuing traffic in Long Lane and Harts Lane.

