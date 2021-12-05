A coach 'filled with people' and a van crash on the NDR

A van and a coach filled with people have crashed on the NDR this morning (Sunday). - Credit: Google Maps

A coach filled with people and a van have crashed on the NDR this morning (Sunday).

Following the crash, police and ambulance crews attended the incident on the A1270 Broadland Northway close to the Plumstead Road turn-off just after 11.10am.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said that the coach was 'filled with people' but confirmed there were no injuries.

"We remain at the scene while recovery is on its way," the spokeswoman added.

"The road is partially blocked, however, traffic is finding a way to get past."

