News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

A coach 'filled with people' and a van crash on the NDR

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:44 PM December 5, 2021
A van and a coach filled with people have crashed on the NDR this morning (Sunday).

A van and a coach filled with people have crashed on the NDR this morning (Sunday). - Credit: Google Maps

A coach filled with people and a van have crashed on the NDR this morning (Sunday).

Following the crash, police and ambulance crews attended the incident on the A1270 Broadland Northway close to the Plumstead Road turn-off just after 11.10am.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said that the coach was 'filled with people' but confirmed there were no injuries.

"We remain at the scene while recovery is on its way," the spokeswoman added.

"The road is partially blocked, however, traffic is finding a way to get past."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CCTV of doorman Alan Grey moving in to grab knifeman

Knife Crime | Video

WATCH: Moment hero doorman tackles knifeman during Norwich triple stabbing

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The first of the flats is lifted into place by a giant crane, Webster Court, Norwich

Norwich City Council

Block of flats for the homeless built in just three days

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police attend the incident on Lefroy Road last night.

Norwich Live News

Arrests after woman held hostage in home containing drugs and samurai sword

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Block Norwich

Arena plans expected to bring windfall to city

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon