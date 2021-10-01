News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Delays in Norwich after crash between van and bicycle

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:33 PM October 1, 2021   
The collision between a van and a bicycle occurred on Unthank Road, in Norwich, outside the Pear Tree Inn.

The collision between a van and a bicycle occurred on Unthank Road, outside the Pear Tree Inn. - Credit: Google

Slow traffic is building on Unthank Road in Norwich after a collision between a van and a bicycle.

Police were called to the scene at 3.15pm after reports of the collision, which happened near the Pear Tree Inn on Unthank Road.

An East of England Ambulance also attended the scene, but no serious injuries have been reported.

Traffic is also affecting Park Lane.

Police remain at the site of the incident.

