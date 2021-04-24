News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Plans outlined to improve safety at busy junction this summer

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:00 AM April 24, 2021   
Salhouse Road in Sprowston remains closed as work on a water scheme contiunues. Picture: Archant

Norfolk County Council is planning works for the junction of School Lane and Constitution Hill this summer - Credit: Archant

Initial plans have been revealed to improve the safety of a busy junction on the outskirts of Norwich this summer.

Norfolk County Council is hoping to start work in August to improve the Constitution Hill and School Lane crossroads in Sprowston. 

This work will see the traffic lights upgraded to allow a pedestrian crossing to be included at the busy junction. 

Sprowston Town Council mayor John Ward said the changes will make it safer for pedestrians when crossing the road. 

A county council spokeswoman said: "We will also be widening some of the pavements and putting in place dropped kerbs and tactile paving at the crossing points.

"More details about the scheme, including any necessary lane closures while the work is carried out, will be publicised nearer the time.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Prison staff should have performed CPR on paedophile teacher, report finds
  2. 2 Army captain from Norfolk accused of £99,000 fraud
  3. 3 Aldi approved - but who will build pedestrian crossing?
  1. 4 Photographs show the sorry state of Anglia Square's buildings
  2. 5 Death of Conservative candidate postpones elections in Norwich ward
  3. 6 Judge rules council broke law over Ben Burgess move decision
  4. 7 Police probe closed after man's fall from balcony in Norwich
  5. 8 RAC apologises to woman and autistic son for 'abandoning' them
  6. 9 £1.3m property for sale on one of most popular roads in Norwich
  7. 10 Sold out start for Norwich's Junkyard Market ahead of expansion across UK
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at the former KTV China City bar in Norwich after a cannabis factory was discovered.

Crime | Video

Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Shreya Dubey, Hotel Manaher, and Mr Vijay Jetani, owner, at Revado Hotel on Stracey Road in Norwich.

Team behind Norwich restaurants reopen closed hotel

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey

Restaurant boss U-turn after row over trial shift pay

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
OPEN Youth Trust, in Bank Plain, which went into liquidation in October 2020

New hope for Open building as talks over future revealed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus