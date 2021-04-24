Plans outlined to improve safety at busy junction this summer

Published: 9:00 AM April 24, 2021

Norfolk County Council is planning works for the junction of School Lane and Constitution Hill this summer - Credit: Archant

Initial plans have been revealed to improve the safety of a busy junction on the outskirts of Norwich this summer.

Norfolk County Council is hoping to start work in August to improve the Constitution Hill and School Lane crossroads in Sprowston.

This work will see the traffic lights upgraded to allow a pedestrian crossing to be included at the busy junction.

Sprowston Town Council mayor John Ward said the changes will make it safer for pedestrians when crossing the road.

A county council spokeswoman said: "We will also be widening some of the pavements and putting in place dropped kerbs and tactile paving at the crossing points.

"More details about the scheme, including any necessary lane closures while the work is carried out, will be publicised nearer the time.”