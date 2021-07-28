News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Road reopens early despite planned closure until Friday

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:17 AM July 28, 2021    Updated: 10:42 AM July 28, 2021
Unthank Road free of roadworks - Credit: Archant

Part of Unthank Road in Norwich has reopened after Anglian Water closed it for repair work.

It was shut just south of York Street on Wednesday morning, and the work was set to continue until Friday, July 30.

Unthank Road closed for Anglian Water work - Credit: Archant

Cones covered the road and a sign could be seen advertising the roadworks.

But as of 10:30am, the road has reopened and the workers have left the area. 

Unthank Road will be closed until July 30 - Credit: Archant

Sensors in the area show traffic to be moving freely.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

