Accidents cause delays on outskirts of Norwich

Published: 5:51 PM July 16, 2021

Heavy traffic has been reported on a key route into the city due to an accident during Friday afternoon rush hour.

The accident took place on Unthank Road at the junction of Christchurch Road.

AA Roadwatch has said the collision was first reported at 4.07pm and delays were increased by the "usual congestion passing through Norwich".

Elsewhere on the edge of the city, fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow attended a road traffic collision on the A140 at Horsford around 4.45pm.

The firefighters released the vehicle occupants and made the scene safe before departing just after 5.10pm.

More to follow.