Engineering works postponed over congestion fears at busy roundabout

UK Power Network has postponed planned connection work on William Frost Way in Norwich due to concerns it would cause traffic congestion - Credit: Google

Construction work planned for a busy roundabout in Norwich has been postponed to avoid being a nuisance to drivers.

UK Power Network had intended to begin carrying out engineering works at William Frost Way near Longwater Retail Park on Friday, July 22.

Temporary traffic lights were put in place but after a site assessment that morning, the plans have been changed.

The project would have caused two weeks of disruption to drivers but to avoid congestion the work will be completed overnight instead.

A spokesman for UK Power Network said: "Connections work planned for William Frost Way and Ernest Gage Avenue in Norwich has been postponed after a site assessment Friday.

"This work will be rescheduled at a later date and will likely be for overnight working only to avoid the potential for traffic congestion in the area building during the day.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."



