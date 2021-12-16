Two women taken to hospital after crash on NDR bridge

Two women were taken to hospital after a two car crash in Buxton Road in Spixworth on the bridge over the NDR - Credit: Google

Two women were taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Spixworth.

The collision which involved a Ford B-Max Zetec and a Ford Fiesta happened in Buxton Road, on the bridge over the NDR, just before 5pm on Monday, December 13.

Emergency services attended the scene and two women, the drivers of the cars, were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with minor injuries.

They were later discharged from hospital.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Steven Conway at Wymondham Roads & Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting CAD number 281 of 13 December 2021.