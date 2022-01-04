Crash between car and van on ring road

There has been a two-vehicle crash on the Norwich ring road.

Police were called to the Sweet Briar Road at 9.30am following reports of a collision between Hellesdon Hall Road and Drayton High Road.

The crash involved a broken-down van and a car.

There were no injuries and only damage to the vehicles.

Police were still on the scene as of 10.50am.

