Crash between car and van on ring road

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:51 AM January 4, 2022
Sweet Briar Road in Norwich

Sweet Briar Road in Norwich

There has been a two-vehicle crash on the Norwich ring road. 

Police were called to the Sweet Briar Road at 9.30am following reports of a collision between Hellesdon Hall Road and Drayton High Road. 

The crash involved a broken-down van and a car.

There were no injuries and only damage to the vehicles. 

Police were still on the scene as of 10.50am.

