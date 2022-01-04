Crash between car and van on ring road
Published: 11:51 AM January 4, 2022
There has been a two-vehicle crash on the Norwich ring road.
Police were called to the Sweet Briar Road at 9.30am following reports of a collision between Hellesdon Hall Road and Drayton High Road.
The crash involved a broken-down van and a car.
There were no injuries and only damage to the vehicles.
Police were still on the scene as of 10.50am.
