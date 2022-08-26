Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near NDR
- Credit: Google
A woman was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near to the NDR.
The collision happened at 10.40am on North Walsham Road, north of the NDR roundabout, in Crostwick today (August 26).
Emergency services attended the scene, including police and ambulance crews.
A woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for further assessment and treatment.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 10.33am to a road traffic collision on the North Walsham Road near Beeston.
"An ambulance was sent to the scene and transported an adult woman to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”
The road was blocked and traffic built up along the road.
There was congestion on the B1150 North Walsham Road and also on the NDR.
The road was clear by 11.34am.