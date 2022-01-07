Injuries reported after crash between motorbike and car

The crash on Barkers Lane in Sprowston - Credit: Contributed

A motorbike and a car have crashed in Sprowston.

Ambulance crews were called to Barkers Lane in Sprowston at 10.24am this morning after receiving calls of a crash.

Injuries have been reported but their severity is currently unknown.

Police and ambulance remain on the scene as of 10.53am.

Traffic is heavy due to the incident being ongoing. Barker Lane and Church Lane are affected as well as some disturbances on North Walsham Road and Wroxham Road.

