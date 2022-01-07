News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Injuries reported after crash between motorbike and car

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:12 AM January 7, 2022
Updated: 12:13 PM January 7, 2022
The crash on Barkers Lane in Sprowston

The crash on Barkers Lane in Sprowston - Credit: Contributed

A motorbike and a car have crashed in Sprowston.

Ambulance crews were called to Barkers Lane in Sprowston at 10.24am this morning after receiving calls of a crash.

Injuries have been reported but their severity is currently unknown.

Police and ambulance remain on the scene as of 10.53am.

Traffic is heavy due to the incident being ongoing. Barker Lane and Church Lane are affected as well as some disturbances on North Walsham Road and Wroxham Road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of Earlham Road will close for five days from January 10.

Norfolk Live News

City road to close for five days as sinking road is investigated

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Tia Yallop and her partner Louis were left without a pram after their pram was taken from outside their home in Norwich.

Thieves snatch newborn's pram from family car

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A big increase in traffic in Norwich. Pictured is the A146 Barrett Road from the Tuckswood roundabou

Opinion

Opinion: Time to bring in congestion charging for Norwich

Ian Williams

Logo Icon
Family home "ruined" after water tank ruptured. 

Bust boiler leaves mum's house under water

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon